GASTONIA - Marie Parker was a remarkable person who was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. This best describes Trannie "Marie" Parker, 95 who passed away with her family by her side on February 21, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas. She was born in Old Fort, NC to the late Reynolds Byrd Davis and Donnie Edna (Moffitt) Davis. Marie cherished her faith, family and life.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a joy to all who knew her and exemplified a humble, kind, sweet spirit. She always put others before herself. Marie was a role model to her family and lived life to the fullest.
She and her husband shared their love of music with everyone. She was known for her exceptionally beautiful voice and their love of music was contagious to all. She was a talented cook and loved sharing her table with family and friends. Marie was a devoted daughter and caregiver for her late mother for many years. She loved to share stories of her experiences with her beloved husband during his time of service during WWII in the early days of their blessed marriage. She was an impeccable dresser, loved to entertain and cherished every day of her life. At the time of her untimely death she was making plans for her future. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Donna Dolores Parker-Fares and husband, Tanios (Tony) of Bessemer City, Jackie Dee Darlene Parker of Belmont; two grandchildren, John Wesley Long III (Jennifer), Donna Maria Long Liebeck (Richard); six great-grandchildren, Brent Russell Shytles Jr., Parker Nichole Spruill, Jacob Wendell Spruill, John Wesley Long IV, Sarah Long Kitfield (Randy), Hunter Jackson Long; five great-great grandchildren, Luke, Laia, Greyson, Penelope and Melania; special nieces and nephews, Sherry Ann High Simmons, Robin Marie High Spargo, Judson V. (Renny) High Jr; special cousins, Betty Faye Moffitt Armstrong, Judy Stowe Anthony and James Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lionel Jackson (Jack) Parker and sister, Mildred Davis High.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia. Reverend Jody Freeman will preside.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and thankfulness to Dr. Ronald Digby for his loving devotion and care for Mrs. Parker and her family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019