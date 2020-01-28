|
Marie Agnes Seager, 79, of China Grove, NC, passed away, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Belaire Health Care, Gastonia, NC.
She was born December 4, 1940 in Altoona, PA, daughter of the late William and Irene Maher.
Marie was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church, Gastonia. Marie's greatest treasure was her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; William Harrison Seager; brothers, Harold Maher and Paul Maher; and sister, Dorothy Santone.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Webster and husband Rick and Joan Williams and husband Noel; brothers, Bob Maher and Joe Maher; sister, Freida Black; grandchildren, Devon Allis, Andrew Webster, Jacqueline Brakefield, Rebecca Cooper, Kelly Wock, Joseph Webster, Sami Williams and Patrick Webster, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass, officiated by Father Lucas Rossi, will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church - 708 Saint Michaels Ln, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive guests, 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, following a 6:00 p.m. rosary at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020