Marie (Honbarger) Whitaker


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie (Honbarger) Whitaker Obituary
Marie Honbarger Whitaker, 68, of Mt. Holly, passed away May 31, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
She was born December 27, 1950, in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Arthur and Esther Mae Honbarger.
Marie was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, John Whitaker, and several loving friends.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 2, 2019
