Marietta Joyce Shuler Clinton, 87, of Bessemer City, NC, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born November 22, 1931 in Waynesville, NC, daughter of the late George and Merle Shuler.
Marietta's life centered around her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Joyce Garcia; stepchildren, David Wayne Clinton and Gloria Kloosterman; and granddaughter, Betty Sue Shafer.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Clinton; sons, Ronnie Shuler (Tina) and Danny Goodson (Brenda); daughter, Joyce Roper (Mike); stepsons, Randall Clinton and William Clinton; sisters, Shirley Gates and Irene Goodson (Junior).
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Jerry Lail will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, NC 28052.
The family will receive friends 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Second Baptist Church – 201 N. Houser St., Cherryville, NC 28021.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made to www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 11, 2019