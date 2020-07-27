1/1
Marilyn (Price) Keziah
Marilyn Price Keziah, 76, of Mount Holly, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Brian Center in Gastonia. She was born in Union County, daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Helms Price. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Therrel and Ronald Price. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Gerald Helms and his wife Darlene, Larry Helms and his wife Kristy, and Mitchell Helms; a brother W.A. Price and his wife Susan; three grandchildren Steven Helms, Shannon Davis, and Hunter Helms; and two great granddaughters Aloy Davis and Sydnie Paige Helms. Services for Ms. Keziah will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
