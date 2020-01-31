|
Marilyn Deeter Smith, 82, of Mount Holly, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Harris Hospice in Charlotte. She was born in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William Albert Deeter and Beulah M. Sessamen Deeter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leo Arden Smith; a brother Richard Deeter; and a son-in-law Randy Price. She was a member of the Magnify Choir and was the first women on the Mount Holly Lifesaving Crew. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Marilyn Smith Price, Doreen Smith Dameron, and Michele Smith Hammer (Taft); a sister Martha Decker; grandchildren Christopher "Chip" McKay, Cathy Anderson, Christin Gafford, Cristal Brown, Melissa Price, Carol "Keri" Canipe, and Kayla Hossler; as well as twelve great-grandchildren. The family will greet guests from 11:00 until 12-noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate her life will immediately follow. Interment will be at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 324 N. McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204 Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020