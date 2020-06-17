Marion Brown

CLOVER, S.C. - Marion "Hut" William Brown went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



Hut is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonita Beverley Brown and his children, Teresa Williams (Ricky), Donna Harvey, Kelly

Brown (William) and Tim Brown (Lora), as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Ashley Polkinghorn, and son-in-law, Jeff Harvey.



A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, June 20 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6381 Lake Wylie Road, Lake Wylie, SC.



A Simple Service of Gastonia is serving the Brown family.



