Marion Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLOVER, S.C. - Marion "Hut" William Brown went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Hut is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonita Beverley Brown and his children, Teresa Williams (Ricky), Donna Harvey, Kelly
Brown (William) and Tim Brown (Lora), as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Ashley Polkinghorn, and son-in-law, Jeff Harvey.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, June 20 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6381 Lake Wylie Road, Lake Wylie, SC.

A Simple Service of Gastonia is serving the Brown family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation
451 Hospital Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 884-0150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved