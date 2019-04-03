Home

Marion Harris


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Harris Obituary
DALLAS - Marion Holland Clemmer Harris, 92, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 at Brian Center Health & Rehab-Lincolnton.

She was born in Gaston County on December 22, 1926 to the late Lander and Nella Mae Holland Clemmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Boyce Harris.

Marion served at Dallas Baptist Church for many years before moving her membership to

Antioch Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her!

Left to cherish her memories include her children; Anne Harris Cloninger and husband Mervin; David Randolph "Randy" Harris and wife Holt Anthony Harris; grandchildren, Leslie Cloninger Gibson and husband Richard; Jason Cloninger and wife Rebecca; Walter Miles Harris and wife Carolina Weiss Harris; Catherine McCarter Harris; great grandchildren, Blair Anne Gibson Younts (Jordan), Evan Lee Gibson and Corrie Danielle Cloninger; Josie Grace Cloninger; great-great grandchild, Noah Weiss Harris

Services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, Post Office Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
