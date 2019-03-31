Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Marion Leon Payne


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Leon Payne Obituary
Marion Leon Payne, 84, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Brian Center Gastonia. He was born March 22, 1935 in Gaston County and was the son of the late Edward and Bonnie Payne. Marion retired from the US Air Force with 23 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mauney Payne; son, Gary Payne. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Mark Payne; brother, Vernon Payne; grandson, Daulton Payne.
All services will be private. The family is being served by the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
