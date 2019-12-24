|
DALLAS - Marion Lamar Ramey, 68, of Dallas, NC, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
He was born in York County, SC, to the late Cecil and Ann Whitesides Ramey.
Marion was retired from the City of Gastonia where he served as assistant director at Bradley Center in the Parks and Recreation Department. He grew up attending Flint Grove Baptist Church in Gastonia and was dedicated to his Christian faith. Marion loved his family and his country and was very proud of his service in the United States Air Force. He served as a mentor to countless children during his time with the Parks and Recreation Department and loved sports of all kinds. He was an avid Tarheel fan. Marion was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be missed greatly by the many people whose lives he has touched.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years: Pastor Marty Ramey; children: Tricia Ramey, Dallas, NC, Michael Fesler (Courtney), Dallas, NC and Brynn Fesler North Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren: Jared and Abigail Spurling and Makenzi and Addisyn Fesler; siblings: Norman Ramey (Chae) Killeen TX, Eugene Ramey (Tammy) Kings Mountain, NC, Timothy Ramey, Bessemer City NC, Buddy Ramey, Ft. Mill SC, Joann Perry (Clifford), Raleigh NC and Benny Bostic, Ft. Mill, SC; eight nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at East Gold Street Wesleyan Church with Reverend Scott Whitney officiating.
Visitation will be from Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. prior to the service at the church
Interment will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the s Project
