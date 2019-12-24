Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Dodd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Dodd Obituary
GASTONIA - Marjorie Lee Williams Dodd, 85 passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at Courtland Terrace with her family by her side.

Marjorie was employed for 15 years at Gaston Memorial /CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Fries, Virginia on September 21, 1934 to the late Curtis Bennett Williams and Maggie Vaughn Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sons, Mike, Bobby and Stevie Dodd; granddaughter, Jennifer Young; and her siblings, Barbara Larsen, J.B. Williams and Tony Williams.

Survivors include her children, Terri Young, Toni (Paul) Lowrance, and Darrell (Angela) Dodd; her grandchildren, Stephanie Angel, Tiffiny Black, Michael Dodd, Courtland Dodd, Bralen Dodd, Erica Poston, Robbie Dodd, Amanda Young and Jacob Young. Her great-grandchildren, Jamie Angel, Samantha Angel, Jerzey Howie, Ryker Black, Paisley Black, Kempton Black and Wyatt Poston; her siblings, Jerry Williams, June Williams, Mary Davis, Curt (Jeanette) Williams and Esther (Ralph) Roupe; several wonderful nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 p.m. Friday December 27th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Lawing officiating,

The family will receive friends following the service until 7:00 p.m.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -