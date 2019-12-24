|
|
GASTONIA - Marjorie Lee Williams Dodd, 85 passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at Courtland Terrace with her family by her side.
Marjorie was employed for 15 years at Gaston Memorial /CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Fries, Virginia on September 21, 1934 to the late Curtis Bennett Williams and Maggie Vaughn Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sons, Mike, Bobby and Stevie Dodd; granddaughter, Jennifer Young; and her siblings, Barbara Larsen, J.B. Williams and Tony Williams.
Survivors include her children, Terri Young, Toni (Paul) Lowrance, and Darrell (Angela) Dodd; her grandchildren, Stephanie Angel, Tiffiny Black, Michael Dodd, Courtland Dodd, Bralen Dodd, Erica Poston, Robbie Dodd, Amanda Young and Jacob Young. Her great-grandchildren, Jamie Angel, Samantha Angel, Jerzey Howie, Ryker Black, Paisley Black, Kempton Black and Wyatt Poston; her siblings, Jerry Williams, June Williams, Mary Davis, Curt (Jeanette) Williams and Esther (Ralph) Roupe; several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 p.m. Friday December 27th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Lawing officiating,
The family will receive friends following the service until 7:00 p.m.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019