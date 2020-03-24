|
|
GASTONIA - Marjorie Cook Harper, 70, of Gastonia passed away March 23, 2020. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter of the late Robert James and Jess Weir Cook.
Marjorie was a life-long dedicated member of East Baptist Church in Gastonia where she was a Sunday School teacher. Marjorie also taught Special Education in Gaston County schools and in SC schools. Her passion was teaching children and loving her family.
Marjorie's survivors include her son, Charles "C.J." Harper (Crystal); brothers, Robert "Robin" James Cook, Jr. (Lisa Hoyle) and John Thomas Hord Cook; sister, Frances Elizabeth Cook, seven nieces and nephews and twelve great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Wilton Harper, Jr.
Private services will be held at East Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC. Committal will be at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery in York, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Baptist Church, 114 N. Church Street, Gastonia, NC.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Harper family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020