Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Harper Obituary
GASTONIA - Marjorie Cook Harper, 70, of Gastonia passed away March 23, 2020. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter of the late Robert James and Jess Weir Cook.

Marjorie was a life-long dedicated member of East Baptist Church in Gastonia where she was a Sunday School teacher. Marjorie also taught Special Education in Gaston County schools and in SC schools. Her passion was teaching children and loving her family.

Marjorie's survivors include her son, Charles "C.J." Harper (Crystal); brothers, Robert "Robin" James Cook, Jr. (Lisa Hoyle) and John Thomas Hord Cook; sister, Frances Elizabeth Cook, seven nieces and nephews and twelve great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Wilton Harper, Jr.

Private services will be held at East Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC. Committal will be at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery in York, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Baptist Church, 114 N. Church Street, Gastonia, NC.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Harper family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -