McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Marjorie (Decker) Riley


1927 - 2020
Marjorie Decker Riley Obituary

Marjorie Decker Riley
Marjorie Decker Riley, 92, of Gastonia and Kannapolis, NC passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
She was born in Murphy, NC in Cherokee county on March 21, 1927 and is survived by her daughters, Deborah Auten and Jackie Benfield.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Founders Chapel at McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Condolences messages may be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, NC is serving the Riley Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
