MCLEAN
Marjorie Decker Riley
Marjorie Decker Riley, 92, of Gastonia and Kannapolis, NC passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
She was born in Murphy, NC in Cherokee county on March 21, 1927 and is survived by her daughters, Deborah Auten and Jackie Benfield.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Founders Chapel at McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
