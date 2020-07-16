1/1
Mark Alan Sosnik
1956 - 2020
GASTONIA, NC- Mr. Mark Alan Sosnik, 64, of Gastonia, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Statesville, NC on June 21, 1956, the son of the late Herbert and Carolyn Weinstein Sosnik.
Mark worked in the home center business for over 30 years. He was a store manager, working with companies like Home Depot and Lowes. Then for 10 years he worked as a manufacturing rep for Home Depot and Lowes. Lastly, he was a national recruiter working with a company that had a national relationship with Sam's Clubs. When Mark was a store manager, he was transferred to 6 different cites, moving often. He was devoted to charitable work, being heavily involved with the Optimist Club in Cummings, GA, and more recently with the Birdwell Foundation, Mark was a loving father and brother, and was a member of Temple Emanuel in Gastonia.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Ann Sosnik.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Leah Ann Sosnik; sister, Marilyn S. Edwards, both of Gastonia; nephew, Lee; niece, Michelle; great-nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Cheyenne, Mitchell, and Aiden, and four-legged nephew, Milo.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, July 17, 2020 in Founders Chapel of the funeral home with Rabbi Charlie Brown officiating. A private service of committal will follow at Hebrew Cemetery, Charlotte.
Memorials may be made to the Cheryl Ann Sosnik Scholarship Fund, c/o UNCG, PO Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402-6170; Birdwell Foundation, 1819 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212, www.birdwellfoundation.org, or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Sosnik.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
As s previous religious school director for Temple Emanuel I have only the fondest memories of the Sosnik family and the time I spent with Leah preparing for her Bat Mitzvah. I remember Mark as a kind and loving father and my heart goes out to Leah at this sad time. Thinking of you. Morah Donna de Groot
Donna de Groot
Friend
