BELMONT - Roger Marcus "Mark" Baumgardner, 82, of Belmont, went home to be with the Lord and reunite with his loving wife, Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Mark was born in Gaston County, son of the late William B. and Etta Abernathy Baumgardner.
Mark was a Godly man who cherished his family and friends. He never met a stranger and was happy and always smiling. He loved to eat and every meal was the best he had ever eaten. He was certainly grateful for all God gave him. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a retiree from Siemens Westinghouse where he spent over 20 years as a machinist and quality control inspector.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Doris Nolen Baumgardner; a son Scott Baumgardner; and a brother Bill Baumgardner. Those left to cherish his memory include his children Roger Baumgardner and his wife Pam of Stanley, Chris Baumgardner and his wife Kelly of Gastonia, Charity St. John and husband Scott of Charlotte, and daughter in law Leighanne Gray Baumgardner of Mount Holly; two sisters Rachel Chaney of Oklahoma and Joyce Hall of Stony Point; grandchildren Cody, Taylor, Ryan, Will, and Bronson Baumgardner, Addison St. John, and Steven Holmes; great grandchildren Daniel, Nolan, Teagan, and Colton Baumgardner, and Alexandria Holmes.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Noon, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 208 S. Main Street, Belmont.
The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019