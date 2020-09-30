1/1
Mark Farris
DALLAS - Mark Farris, 53, passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 24, 1967 in Warwick Co, VA, son of Bobby June Farris and Martha Ellen Ashe Farris.
Mark retired from Grainger after 33 years of service and loved going to yard sales the Flea Market.

In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Laura Opler Farris; sister, Connie Farris; special uncle, Ray Farris; and several special cousins.

All services are private.

A special thank you to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
