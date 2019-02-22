Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel
1503 S. York Rd.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel
1503 S. York Rd.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Mark Gordon


Mark Gordon

1961 - 2019
Mark Gordon Obituary
LOWELL - Mark Gordon, 57, passed away February 18, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 6, 1961 in Rock Hill, SC.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 16 years, Annette Gordon; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Gordon; brothers, Keith, Chris and Tim Gordon and sister, Cheryl Mills.

A memorial service will be held 5 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Sam Barnette.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made to – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 – www.cancer.org

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
