|
|
BELMONT, NC- Mark Kerr Strickland, 55, passed away on September 30, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
A native of Gaston County, he was the son of Sue Bowen Strickland and the late Reverend Elton Leon Strickland.
Mark received his bachelor's degree in marketing and business from Western Carolina University. He studied graphic design at the Art Institute of Charlotte. He worked as a manager with Eckerd's and worked with Roses.
He is survived by his mother, Sue B. Strickland; his brother Michael Strickland; sister Karen Jefferson, her husband George and their children Wayne and Tonya; extended family, Cathe and Ray Burleson, Patty Padilla and family, Wilfredo Mejia, Jarvis Adams, Marc Gibson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.
A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at South Point United Methodist Church with Reverend Erin Yow officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to South Point United Methodist Church, 510 S. Point Church Rd., Belmont, NC 28012 or to Touched by Angels Home Health Care, 16 Oak Grove St., Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Strickland Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019