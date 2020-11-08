1/1
Mark Metcalf
1946 - 2020
Mark Randle Metcalf, 74, of Belmont entered his eternal home of rest where he is free from his battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Mark was born May 23, 1946 in Electra, Texas to the late Murray Mack and Glenn Givens Metcalf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Claudia Metcalf and a nephew, Noah McDonald.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday November 12, 2020 at Union Road Church, 2315 Union Road, Gastonia. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Graveside interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
A protective mask and social distancing practices are required.
A complete obituary can be found at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Union Road Church
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Union Road Church
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
