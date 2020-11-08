1946 - 2020
Mark Randle Metcalf, 74, of Belmont entered his eternal home of rest where he is free from his battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Mark was born May 23, 1946 in Electra, Texas to the late Murray Mack and Glenn Givens Metcalf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Claudia Metcalf and a nephew, Noah McDonald.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday November 12, 2020 at Union Road Church, 2315 Union Road, Gastonia. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Graveside interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
A protective mask and social distancing practices are required.
