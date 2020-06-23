Mark Payne

Mark was a great friend. He was kind & Respectful.
He was my son Landon's godfather & Kristen was Landon's godmother. They loved my son like it was their very own. We all grew up together, we were all like family out there in the Grove...
Rest in piece Mark. We all love you. You will be missed.
Mark Alan Payne passed away peacefully at Caromont Regional Hospital on June 19th 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marion Leon Payne and Shirley Mauney Payne and uncle Vernon Payne and step son Tyler Green.
Mark is survived by his son Dalton Payne, his wife Robbin Braswell Payne and step son Robbie Green.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.