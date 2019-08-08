|
|
GASTONIA - Marlene Delores Harris, 73, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. She was born September 9, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan., to the late Roosevelt and Vennie Harris.
Marlene is survived by her son William Ray Sparks of Gastonia; daughter Kathy Ann Pilkington of Denver; brothers Marshall P. Harris and wife Patsy of Dallas, Lambert Bryan Harris of Gastonia; 2 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren
Marlene's funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City with Rev. Tim Spencer officiating.
Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019