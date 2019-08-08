Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Marlene Harris


1945 - 2019
Marlene Harris Obituary
GASTONIA - Marlene Delores Harris, 73, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. She was born September 9, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan., to the late Roosevelt and Vennie Harris.

Marlene is survived by her son William Ray Sparks of Gastonia; daughter Kathy Ann Pilkington of Denver; brothers Marshall P. Harris and wife Patsy of Dallas, Lambert Bryan Harris of Gastonia; 2 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren

Marlene's funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City with Rev. Tim Spencer officiating.

Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.

Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
