GASTONIA - Marlene Jones Heafner, 83, of Gastonia, passed away on September 29, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, NC on April 20, 1937 to the late Lonnie Jones and Thelma "Sis" Hayes Hope.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Ned Heafner; son, Lonnie Heafner; and sister, Rosa Trantham.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Heafner (Elaine) and Alan Heafner (Christy); brother, Johnny Jones (Sylvia); grandchildren, Logan McCombs, Josh Heafner, Jeremy Heafner, Christin Kennedy (Mike), Jacob Heafner, and Abbi Heafner; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kyleigh, and Skylar Heafner.
The family prefers those attending the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask. A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Brian Spargo, will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, Dallas, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
