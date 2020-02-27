|
|
GASTONIA - Marlene Messick Van Tassel - 79 passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Gaston County on July 15, 1940 to the late Nelson J. Messick and Iva Bailey Messick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Van Tassel; her sisters, Bobbie Fox, Patsy Moser and Betty Kendrick.
Marlene worked for BB&T where she was an Assistant Vice President before retiring after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed!
Left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Rena Abernathy and husband Joel; her son, Joel C. Van Tassel and wife Jill; her wonderful granddaughters, Anna and Mary Abernathy; brothers, Jimmy Messick and Carlton Messick; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday at Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 East Garrison Boulevard, Gastonia with Pastor Jeff Long and Pastor David Belle Isle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., Friday, prior to the service at the church.
Private Interment will be held at Armstrong Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church c/o International Mission Offering, 1827 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Crisis Pregnancy Center 700 Robinson Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020