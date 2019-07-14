|
CLOVER, SC- Marsha Lynn Miller Slavens, 57, of Clover, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare, Pineville, NC.
Memorial service will be 5:30 pm Saturday, July 20 at M.L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Slavens was born June 16, 1962 in Batavia, New York to the late Charles Miller and Judith Watkins Hale.
Survivors are her husband Franklin Joseph Slavens; daughters Cember Lynn Ortiz (Jennifer) of Shelby, NC, LaRee Nadine Slavens of Shelby, NC and Crystal Dale Slavens of Kennewick, WA; sister Kimberly Nessbitt of Batavia, NY; brother Michael J. Henry of Batavia, NY; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 14, 2019