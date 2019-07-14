Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Slavens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Slavens


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Slavens Obituary
CLOVER, SC- Marsha Lynn Miller Slavens, 57, of Clover, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare, Pineville, NC.
Memorial service will be 5:30 pm Saturday, July 20 at M.L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Slavens was born June 16, 1962 in Batavia, New York to the late Charles Miller and Judith Watkins Hale.
Survivors are her husband Franklin Joseph Slavens; daughters Cember Lynn Ortiz (Jennifer) of Shelby, NC, LaRee Nadine Slavens of Shelby, NC and Crystal Dale Slavens of Kennewick, WA; sister Kimberly Nessbitt of Batavia, NY; brother Michael J. Henry of Batavia, NY; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Slavens
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now