CHERRYVILLE - Dr. Marshal E. Agner, age 91 of Hawthorne St. passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab in Salisbury, NC. He was born March 2, 1927 in Rowan County to the late Roy Augusta Agner Sr. and Demia Elsie Watson Agner. He was a graduate of Spencer High School, Lenoir Rhyne College, and Duke Medical School. He owned his own family practice and was the Medical Director for Carolina Care from 1961 to 2001. He served in the Navy during WWII and then again in the Army as a doctor during Korea. Dr. Agner was a member of the Gaston County Medical Society and the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served with the Lutheran Men in Mission and was a member and president of N.C. Lutheran Home for the Aged. He enjoyed participating in church activities. Dr. Agner was also a member of the Cherryville Lion's Club. His hobbies included golf, boating, fishing, and traveling with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by loving his wife of 69 years, Mildred Cobb Agner; great grandson, Ned Dellinger; and brother, Dr. Roy Agner, Jr. and his wife, Martha.
Survivors include his children, Marsha A. Keeter (Morris Keeter), Marie A. Ferguson (Bob Ferguson), Linda Alexander (Billy Alexander), Douglas Agner (Teresa Veeder Agner), Teresa A. Madison (Dr. Chris Madison), and Dr. David Agner (Sally Beam Agner); brother, Rev. Terry Agner (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Frances Powell and Ellen Cobb; grandchildren, Brent Keeter, Robert Ferguson II (Jessica), Andy Ferguson (Hope), Emily Bumgardner (Thomas), Travis Dellinger (Betsy), Alan Dellinger (Emily), Danielle Smith (Robert), Haley Alexander, Dr. Brooke Christian (Clayton), Ben Agner, Betsy Agner, Stephanie Schenck (Andrew), Erika Ricker (Jason), Michael Madison (Lacey), Rebecca Agner, Laura Agner, and Kevin Agner; great grandchildren, Lydia, Miles, Savannah, Hunter, Catherine, Caroline, Meredith, Jack, Rowen, Reese, Ada, Maggie, Joel, Harper, Ellie, Elizabeth, Arlo, and Rhett; special caregiver, Leatha Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, Cherryville with Rev. Ben Kifer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:45 to 11:45 AM prior to the service at the church and at other times at Dr. and Mrs. Agner's, 800 E. Hawthorne St. Cherryville.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 100, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019