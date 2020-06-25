Marshall McClure

KINGS MOUNTAIN - Marshall Franklin McClure, 86, of Gastonia, passed away June 22, 2020. He was a native of Gaston County and a son of the late William Thomas McClure and Ethel Froneberger McClure.
Marshall was the owner and operator of McClure's Auto Service for 53 years. He attended Chapel Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, canning, and working on cars. He was always loyal to his customers and friends. Marshall was a faithful husband to his wife Doris, or as he affectionately referred to her, "Gem." Marshall and Doris were married 57 years and he loved his family dearly.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Doris McClure; son, Tommy (Gina) McClure; daughters, Angie (Gary) Rutledge and Kim (Eric) Rice; brother, Theodore McClure; sister, Jane (Butch) Reagan; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Marshall was preceded in death by his brothers, William and George McClure, sister, Betty Campbell and grandson, Chase McClure.
The body will lie in state at Flint Groves Baptist Church from 1:30 until 2:00 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life will follow at the church at 2:00 pm with Pastor Ronnie Bowers and Pastor Roger Overton officiating. Immediately following Interment at Gaston Memorial Park, the family will be greeting friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the McClure family.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the McClure family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.