Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at the home of Martha's sister-in-law
328 St.Luke's Church Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at the home of Larry and Dana Messick
5986 Greedy Highway
Hickory, NC
Martha Ann Messick Obituary
Martha Ann Messick, 69, of Kings Mountain, NC, died December 25, 2019 following a period of declining health.
Martha was the daughter of the late James and Rennie Messick. She loved yard sales, auctions and her
grandchildren. Martha was excited they would be able to attend college.
Survivors include a son, Larry Messick and wife Dana; grandchildren, Luke Messick and Noah Messick of Hickory;
sister, Betty Horne and husband Gene of Grover, NC; brother, John Messick and wife Nyoka of Greenville, SC; sister-
in-law, Kathy Messick of Kings Mountain.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Martha's life will be held at the home of her sister-in-law on Saturday,
December 28, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at 328 St.Luke's Church Rd. Kings Mountain, NC
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Martha's life will be held at the home of her son and daughter-in-law
Larry and Dana Messick, Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m., at 5986 Greedy Highway, Hickory.
Mary Ann's desire was to see her grandsons finish college so in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the
Messick family, 5986 Greedy Highway, Hickory, NC 28602 to offset college tuition. A college savings account has
been set up for the grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the Messick family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Messick family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
