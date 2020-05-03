Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Oakwood Cemetery
Martha (Haynes) Brookshire


1937 - 2020
Martha (Haynes) Brookshire Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Martha Haynes Brookshire, 83, of Gastonia passed away April 20, 2020. She was born February 27, 1937 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late William Hall and Flossie Cody Haynes.
Mrs. Brookshire was the essence of a southern lady. She enjoyed traveling and loved spur of the moment trips with her husband James, until his passing. She had a flare for fashion and an eye for decorating. Her memory and ability to recall details amazed others, including her physicians. She enjoyed good food and one of her favorite spots was lunch at Cherubs Café. She cherished her Shih Tzu, Cody. He brought her many years of companionship. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brookshire was preceded in death by her husband James, Bryant Brookshire; brother, Robert Franklin Haynes; grandparents, Frank Haywood and Eula Lippard Cody, Robert Alexander and Nanny O'Nancy Paysour Haynes; step-grandmother, Ethel Primm Haynes; and former and late husband, Wallace Hunter Wilson.
Mrs. Brookshire is survived by her niece, Robin Haynes Hays; nephew, Robert Franklin Haynes, Jr.; and special friend, Ruby Carol Clark and husband, Richard, loving neighbors and others who were such a blessing to her.
Interment will be private at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Humane Society.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Brookshire family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2020
