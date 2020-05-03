|
GASTONIA, NC- Martha Haynes Brookshire, 83, of Gastonia passed away April 20, 2020. She was born February 27, 1937 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late William Hall and Flossie Cody Haynes.
Mrs. Brookshire was the essence of a southern lady. She enjoyed traveling and loved spur of the moment trips with her husband James, until his passing. She had a flare for fashion and an eye for decorating. Her memory and ability to recall details amazed others, including her physicians. She enjoyed good food and one of her favorite spots was lunch at Cherubs Café. She cherished her Shih Tzu, Cody. He brought her many years of companionship. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brookshire was preceded in death by her husband James, Bryant Brookshire; brother, Robert Franklin Haynes; grandparents, Frank Haywood and Eula Lippard Cody, Robert Alexander and Nanny O'Nancy Paysour Haynes; step-grandmother, Ethel Primm Haynes; and former and late husband, Wallace Hunter Wilson.
Mrs. Brookshire is survived by her niece, Robin Haynes Hays; nephew, Robert Franklin Haynes, Jr.; and special friend, Ruby Carol Clark and husband, Richard, loving neighbors and others who were such a blessing to her.
Interment will be private at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Humane Society.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2020