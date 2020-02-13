|
Martha Ree Smith Brown, of Gastonia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 10, 2020 at the age of 86.
Martha was born on July 28, 1933 to the late Charlie B. and Katherine Edwards Smith.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Walter J. Brown. Martha enjoyed being outside whether it be working in the yard, admiring all of her beautiful flowers, or taking trips to the beach and mountains. She grew up on a farm and loved the farm life. She even had a pet raccoon named Bandit. When she wasn't busy outdoors, one might find her inside enjoying her TV shows from anything Chuck Norris, The Waltons, and the Golden Girls. But above all, Martha loved her family and grandchildren most.
Survivors include her sons, Tony Brown (Sheree) and Teddy Brown (Donna); daughters, Pat Abernathy (Mike) and Polly Barnette (Sam); brother, Kenneth Smith; grandchildren, Kim, Michelle, Tim, Beth, Scott, Kristy, Chasity, Leslie, and Kristen; great-grandchildren, Logan, Harper, Jensen, Samantha, Emma, Aiden, Brayden, Kenzie, Rylan, Sarah, Carter, Cloe, Katelyn, Hunter, Gauge, and Piper; and great-great granddaughter, Penelope.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Bishop Kenny Champion officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the graveside service in the Mausoleum from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020