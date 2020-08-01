KINGS MOUNTAIN - Martha Beck Calloway, 62, passed away July 29, 2020 at Missions Hospital in Asheville. She was born on January 23, 1958 to the late James and Beulah Beck.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Fred Beck, Jim Beck, Frank Beck, John Beck, and
Tom Beck and sister, Georgia Mae Beck.
Survivors include her son, Rosco Justice; brother, Dennis Beck (Janice); sisters, Jane Beck and Harriet Justice; and
grandchildren, Eli and Abel.
A service will be held and announced at a later date.
