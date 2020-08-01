1/1
Martha Calloway
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Martha Beck Calloway, 62, passed away July 29, 2020 at Missions Hospital in Asheville. She was born on January 23, 1958 to the late James and Beulah Beck.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Fred Beck, Jim Beck, Frank Beck, John Beck, and
Tom Beck and sister, Georgia Mae Beck.

Survivors include her son, Rosco Justice; brother, Dennis Beck (Janice); sisters, Jane Beck and Harriet Justice; and
grandchildren, Eli and Abel.

A service will be held and announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved