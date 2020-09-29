1/1
Martha Cantrell
Martha "Toots" Johnson Cantrell, 85, of Bessemer City, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on September 25, 2020.

She was born February 16, 1935, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Adam Johnson and Eva Oates Johnson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Cantrell.
"Toots" had an immense love and passion for her family, and a great devotion in helping others.

She had an incredibly strong work ethic, having retired from Wix Filters after 40 plus years of service.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Matt Mitchell and Pastor John Harper.

She will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
"Toots" is survived by her son, Mark Huffstickler; brother, James Johnson and wife Sue; sister, Margaret Jackson; two grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 29, 2020.
