Martha "Minerva" Windley Carlisle, 93, of Stanley, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in Miami, Florida, on February 21, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. Windley, Sr. and Edna Mae Davenport Windley.

Described as "kind-hearted," "thoughtful," "generous," and a "life-long learner," Minerva was a graduate of Winthrop College in Rock Hill, SC and also of UNC-Chapel Hill, where she graduated with the MSW (Masters Social Work). She was a passionate and committed social worker for 30 years in Gaston County and at J. Iverson Riddle Center (formerly Western Carolina Center) in Morganton, NC.



Her faith was very important to Minerva; she was a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton and enjoyed talking about her faith with family and friends.



Minerva was an avid reader who usually had several stacks of books and other reading material that she would pull out during the day; she also enjoyed flowers and had a special affinity for African violets.



Minerva is survived by one daughter, Susan Carlisle Roberts and her husband John, who live in Stephens City, Virginia; two grandsons, John Michael Roberts and his wife Kala of Herndon, Virginia and Matthew Roberts of Wilmington, NC; and two grandchildren, Emily and Luke Roberts, of Herndon, Virginia. The grandsons and great-grandchildren affectionately called her "Mimi."



Minerva is also survived by her brother, Walter H. Windley, Jr. and his wife Betty of Gastonia and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom cherished their time with their Aunt Minerva.



Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region at 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.



The service celebrating the life of Minerva W. Carlisle will be held at a later date. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family.



