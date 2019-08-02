|
|
Martha Clark
1938 - 2019
Gastonia – Martha Elizabeth Lanier Clark, 81 passed away peacefully on July 31st at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County on February 12, 1938 to the late Jetter and Sue Amy Setzer Lanier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Jetter Lanier and Jerry Sidney Lanier.
Martha was a loving and kind-hearted woman that will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Martha is a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She worked at A&P Grocery Store and later retired from Harris Teeter after many years of dedicated service.
Survivors include her son, Raymond Gibbs Clark, Jr.; Sister-in-law, Ann Lanier; nephews, Sidney (Pam) Lanier; Mark (Renee') Lanier and Stephen (Michelle) Lanier; and other nieces and nephews. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to her special friends at church for their visits and cards it meant so much to Martha.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3rd at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1915 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia with Pastor Jeff Lindsay officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with the releasing of the doves.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1915 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Clark Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019