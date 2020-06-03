LOWELL, NC- Mrs. Martha Rankin Fraley, 86, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Robin Johnson House. She was born September 20, 1933 in Lowell, the daughter of the late George Edward and Lillian Kee Rankin.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 12:30pm to 1:45pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm in Founders Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dick Roberts officiating. Committal service will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to ARC of Gaston County, 200 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Fraley.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.