Martha (Rankin) Fraley
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWELL, NC- Mrs. Martha Rankin Fraley, 86, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Robin Johnson House. She was born September 20, 1933 in Lowell, the daughter of the late George Edward and Lillian Kee Rankin.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 12:30pm to 1:45pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm in Founders Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dick Roberts officiating. Committal service will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to ARC of Gaston County, 200 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Fraley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Founders Chapel of the funeral home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved