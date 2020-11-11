KINGS MOUNTAIN - Martha "Mott" E. Mullinax of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on Sunday, November 08, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center in Stanley, NC at the age of 90. She was born in Cleveland County, NC, daughter of the late John Robert and Cora Mitchem Morrison and was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, J.C. Mullinax. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Luke and Robert Morrison, Doris Camp, Jean Cobb, and Helen Willis. Martha, who was known to many by "Mott", was a life long member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. She retired from Mauney Hosiery after fifty-three years of dedicated service. Mott was the very definition of a hard worker. From helping raise her younger siblings, working in the textile industry or keeping house for her family, her dedication and grit was obvious to everyone. Mott never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. She was a caring and supportive wife to J.C., aunt to her many nieces and nephews, and friend to countless people throughout the years. Her presence and love will be missed by many.
SURVIVORS: Nieces: Gale Morrison, Gastonia, NC, Pam Morrison Edwards (David), Shallotte, NC, Robbin Camp Goins, Kings Mountain, Kelly Camp Rice, Grover, NC, Terri Willis, TX and Sharon and Danni Willis, Spokane, Washington
Nephews: Mike Camp (Gail), Gastonia, NC, Tony Camp (Sherry) Morganton, NC, Mickey Moss (Linda) Kings Mountain, NC, Pete Cobb (Denise) Kings Mountain, NC, Johnny Cobb, Kings Mountain, NC, and Neal Willis, Shelby, NC
Great-Niece: Erika Johnston, Kings Mountain, NC and a host of other loving family members
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC. The family will speak with attendees following the service in the cemetery.
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stanley Total Living Center at 514 Old Mt Holly Road, Stanely NC 28164
