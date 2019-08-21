Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
South Point Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
South Point Baptist Church
Martha Ritchie Obituary
BELMONT - Martha "Sissy" Frye Ritchie, 67, passed away August 19, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born October 25, 1951, daughter of the late Frank and Mozelle James Frye.

Sissy graduated from South Point High School in 1970 and was a longtime member of South Point Baptist Church. She retired from Duke Energy after 20 years of service and was an avid South Point Red Raider fan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Phillip Ritchie; daughter Allison Sprinkles and husband Gerald of Belmont; grandchildren Drew, Carson and Avery Grace Sprinkles; brother Steve Frye and wife Lynn of Cartersville, GA; sister Nancy White and husband Lowell of Belmont; brother Ernest McJunkins, Jr. of Belmont and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sissy was preceded in death by her brother Jack Frye; parents Ernest and Margaret McJunkins; and sister Shelia Rollins.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:45 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at South Point Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Mike Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen - "A Quiet Place".

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , www.lung.org.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Ritchie family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
