Martha Mauney Smith, 79, of Mount Holly, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late John Melton Mauney and Ethel Cook Mauney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Lee Smith as well as her siblings Betty Carver, Dorothy Hull, Brenda Dellinger, Virginia Schronce, John Mauney, Jr., and Paul Mauney. Those left to cherish her life include her children Sandy Wood, Barbara Hester, Debra Smith, Randy Smith, and Drew Smith; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister Daphine Alexander of Mount Holly; a brother Jeff Mauney of Stanley; and numerous friends. Due to the extenuating circumstances throughout the world today, services for Ms. Smith will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020