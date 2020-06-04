GASTONIA- Martha Moton Smith, 99, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Peak Resources, Gastonia. She was born on July 17, 1920, in Gaston County to the late D.O. and Scenie Friday Moton.
She was preceded in death by husband Thomas A. Smith.
Martha was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Gastonia, worked in textiles and the Wendy's on Union Rd for 12 years.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Elizabeth "Libby" Cook and husband Roger; grandchildren Richard Thomas Beam and wife Stephanie and Eddie Albert "EJ" Beam, II; great grandchildren Dylan Thomas Beam and Grace Beam.
Martha's memorial service and visitation will be held on a later date at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Martha will lie in state at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremations Services, Bessemer City from 9:00 am-1:00 pm Friday.
Graveside services will be private.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.