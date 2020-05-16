|
CLOVER, SC- Mrs. Martha Sue Meek Kendrick, 89, of 1592 Kendrick Road, Clover, SC passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at Carolina Gardens, York, SC. A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Howard Meek, Sr. and Kathleen Harper Meek. She graduated from Gastonia High School class of 1948, and was employed with Akers Motor Lines as an executive assistant, Farm Bureau Insurance of Gastonia and Insurance Concepts of Charlotte as an office manager. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Judy Kendrick and Clark Bean of Clover, SC; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Anne Meek of Gastonia; grandchildren, Steven McKinney of Bessemer City, Lisa Murdock of Mt. Holly, Makaylah Bean of Clover, SC, Tracie Rivers of Charlotte, Jamie and Kellie Hood of Tennessee, and Scott Hood of Charlotte. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Craig Kendrick and a granddaughter, Sharon Carr.
A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Marcus Van Vlake and Pastor John Pea at 3:00 P.M. Sunday May 17, 2020 at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 2445 Highway 557, Clover, SC 29710.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements 1-800-217-9901.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2020