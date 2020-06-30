Martin Merrill

GASTONIA - Martin Eugene "Tooney" Merrill passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 91. Born on August 4, 1928 in Gaston County, he was the son of the late Martin Edgar Merrill and Martha Elmore Merrill.
Mr. Merrill retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. At Southern Bell, he was also a Pioneer. Mr. Merrill was a longstanding member of Flint Groves Baptist Church where he served in the choir and the bereavement committee. He loved car rides and basketball. Tooney served his country in the US Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Merrill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Jean Gibson Merrill; son, Martin E. Merrill; brothers, Rufus Merrill and Howard Merrill; sisters, Corrie Hayes, Margaret Smith, Ovaleen Taylor, Alice Huffstetler and Louise Gue; son-in-law, Keith Friday.
Mr. Merrill is survived by his children and their spouses, John Merrill, Dorothy and Billy Stephens, Margaret and Darrell Simonds, and Wanda Friday; grandchildren, Rusty Simonds, Gina Greene, Michael Friday, Kim Friday, Billy Joe Stephens and Jeffrey Merrill; eight great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jack Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends of Martin "Tooney" Merrill are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Flint Groves Baptist Church with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Entombment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Condolences may be sent to the Merrill family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Merrill family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 East Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The Merrill family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the following for their love and compassionate care of Tooney. The Flint Groves Baptist Church family, Dr. Janet Kelchner, the nurses and staff at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, the staff at Gaston Hospice, LC and the staff at Surf-N-Turf, and the staff at Kyle Fletchers.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Merrill family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.