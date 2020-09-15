Martin Stamm

GASTONIA, NC- Martin Luther Stamm, Jr., 86, of Gastonia, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Martin Luther Stamm, Sr.
Martin was an executive manager in the lighting industry for over 50 years-a career he truly loved. An active member of Lutheran Chapel Church, Martin was blessed with many friends from both church and work. He was an avid movie buff and enjoyed playing table games and video poker. Martin was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by Jacqueline Yocom Stamm, his loving wife of 49 years. Survivors include his son Eric Stamm and wife Jandy of O'Fallon, MO, and twin granddaughters, Hayley and Brielle Stamm.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lutheran Chapel Church. Pastor Michael Comer will officiate. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Sinking Spring Cemetery, Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel Memorial Fund, c/o Lutheran Chapel Church, 702 N. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be sent online to www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Stamm.