|
|
Marty Eugene Barr was born on December 5, 1944 in Passaic, NJ to Parkie and Leroy Barr, Sr. He grew up in Lowell, NC, helping to build and grow Barr's Swim Club on Spencer's Mountain. He graduated from Holbrooke High School in 1964.
Marty served in the US Army from 1965-1968 in Vietnam as a Medic and Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, 1st Calvary. For his dedication and bravery, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After Vietnam, Marty relocated to Atlanta, GA where he began his career in furniture sales. Here he started a family, fathering three children whom he fiercely loved and loyally supported. After his youngest brother, Stanley, passed in 2002, he returned to Gastonia to care for his mother. Marty's passion for sales turned into a hobby, buying and reselling auctioned vehicles, in addition to frequenting his favorite man cave, Northern Tool, and getting paid for it. Marty spent his retirement doing yard work and playing poker. He derived great joy from connecting with others, lending a helping hand, and checking in on family and friends. He will always be remembered for regaling everyone he met with his perfectly timed wit, anecdotes, wisdom, warmth, and smile.
Marty passed on October 4, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC due to complications from stroke.
Mr. Barr is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Scott and Meredith Barr, his son, Joshua Barr, two grandchildren, Mackenzie Nation and Miles Marshall, honorary brother, Pat Minerva, 98 year old Aunt, Amelia Edwards, numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends who knew him as "Uncle Marty."
A memorial service will be held October 19, 2019 at Spencer Mountain Baptist Church at 1 p.m., with a private funeral service TBA. Flowers are welcome or donations can be sent to the National Veterans Foundation at htts://nvf.org.
For further information, details, and remembrances, join the public Friends, Family, and Fans of Marty Barr and Parkie Barr Facebook group.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019