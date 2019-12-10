|
BELMONT - Marvin "Wayne" Jenkins, 60, of Belmont passed away December 6, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 23, 1959 to the late Roy and Sarah Jenkins. Wayne had a passion for handing out prayer cloths to everyone in the community. He could be found most every day riding his scooter to the local Dairy Queen handing out prayer cloths in the parking lot.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Jenkins; sons, John Jenkins and Michael Jenkins and partner Stephanie Armstrong; brothers, Joe Caskey and Pete Caskey and wife Patsy; sister, Sue Anderson and husband Carson; grandchildren, Carter, Cole, and Clinton.
A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Brother Lee Allison officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Arms Holiness, Prayer Cloths Ministry, PO Box 261, Stanley, NC 28164.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019