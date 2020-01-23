|
|
MALABAR, Fla. - Marvin Otis Lynch passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 in Deltona, Florida. Marvin was born on February 25, 1930 to James Pinkney Lynch and Mary Edith Brown Lynch in Spartanburg, SC.
Marvin was a sickly child and was never expected to live through childhood, but Marvin was a fighter and amazed everyone, some credit to be given to a daily dose of goat's milk, raw eggs and splash of shine. Not only did Marvin live, but he did so with gusto and he shared with anyone he met his love of life and humanity. He will be deeply missed.
Marvin was a blessed man and was able to spend 63 wonderful years with his bride, Virgie Wiggins Lynch. Whenever asked how he was doing, Marvin's patent response was "right next to wonderful", an obvious reference to Virgie. Marvin has joined Virgie in heaven and we are joyful that they are together.
Marvin "Freight Train" Lynch was a Christian, a builder of houses, an elite electrician (he built Magic Kingdom and Epcot after all), a patient and avid fisherman, a grower of the world's largest tomatoes and most delicious green beans, a Sunday school teacher, a softball pitcher, a horseshoe wringer, a big softy around dogs, a wrangler of alligators, an interstate transporter of citrus fruits, a teller of really long stories, a firm believer that all ills and wounds could be healed with a bottle of Brut aftershave and that no food could not be improved by a large dollop of Duke's mayonnaise, a humble servant, a helper and a giver to anyone in need (cars, land, houses….you need it? It's yours), and a most loyal friend.
Marvin is survived by sister Annie Mosilea Davis of Melbourne, Florida; and brother Bobby Lynch and wife May of Palm Bay, Florida; daughters Vickie Marleen Fuchs of Oviedo, Florida; Lydia Lynch of Deltona, Florida; and Joy Andronica and husband Matt of Summerfield, NC; son Richard Lynch and wife Susan of Palm Bay, Florida; 13 brilliant grandchildren and 17 completely perfect great grandchildren.
Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Wiggins Lynch; his granddaughter, Amanda Katherine Fuchs; his parents James and Mary Lynch; sisters Mildred Brown, Louise McKinney, Ruth Massey and Grace Frank; brothers Bill Brown, Earl Lynch and Samuel Lynch.
Services will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly on Thursday, January 23 beginning with a visitation at 11:00 am and funeral service at 12:00 pm, followed by a graveside service and interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020