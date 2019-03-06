Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
New Life Baptist Church
614 South 11th St.
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
614 South 11th St.
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Treece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Treece


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Treece Obituary
GASTONIA - Marvin Randolph Treece, 84, returned peacefully to his heavenly home on March 5, 2019.

He was born January 27, 1935, in Huntsville Alabama, son of the late Virgel and Eula Treece.

Marvin was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend and soul mate, Gaynell Anderson Treece on December 17, 1953 and they were married for 65 years. He was a dedicated husband, dad and grandfather, who treasured his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced ever moment with them.

He will be greatly missed by his entire family and all who knew him.

He touched so many lives through his kindness and his love of God, and he lived an inspirational life.

His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace.

Mr. Treece was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Bessemer City, where he was a bass guitarist and singer for over 30 years.

He was a US Navy veteran.

A funeral service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, March 7, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church, 614 South 11th St. Bessemer City, officiated by Dr. Gene Ware and Rev. Dennis Gomez.

The family will receive friends 11-12:30 prior to the service at the church

Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Mr. Treece is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Gaynell Anderson Treece; children, Rickey Treece and wife, Suzanne, Linda Treece, Dale Treece and wife, Debra, Sandra Treece , Donnie Treece and husband, Gene; twelve grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren

In addition to parents he was preceded in death by brother, Vernon Treece; sister, Juanita Peters; sons-in-law, Lee, Kent, and Robert; great-grandsons, Ethan Camby, Christopher Treece.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now