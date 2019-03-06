|
|
GASTONIA - Marvin Randolph Treece, 84, returned peacefully to his heavenly home on March 5, 2019.
He was born January 27, 1935, in Huntsville Alabama, son of the late Virgel and Eula Treece.
Marvin was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend and soul mate, Gaynell Anderson Treece on December 17, 1953 and they were married for 65 years. He was a dedicated husband, dad and grandfather, who treasured his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced ever moment with them.
He will be greatly missed by his entire family and all who knew him.
He touched so many lives through his kindness and his love of God, and he lived an inspirational life.
His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace.
Mr. Treece was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Bessemer City, where he was a bass guitarist and singer for over 30 years.
He was a US Navy veteran.
A funeral service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, March 7, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church, 614 South 11th St. Bessemer City, officiated by Dr. Gene Ware and Rev. Dennis Gomez.
The family will receive friends 11-12:30 prior to the service at the church
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Mr. Treece is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Gaynell Anderson Treece; children, Rickey Treece and wife, Suzanne, Linda Treece, Dale Treece and wife, Debra, Sandra Treece , Donnie Treece and husband, Gene; twelve grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren
In addition to parents he was preceded in death by brother, Vernon Treece; sister, Juanita Peters; sons-in-law, Lee, Kent, and Robert; great-grandsons, Ethan Camby, Christopher Treece.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019