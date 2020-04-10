|
Marvin Warren Rowland
Marvin Warren Rowland, born January 22, 1944, in Macon Georgia, to Emmitt Rowland and Verdna Mae Bryant. Marvin passed away at the St. Anthony's Hospital in Gig Harbor, Washington, Friday evening April 3, 2020 at the age of 76.
Marvin graduated Bessemer City High School, Bessemer City, North Carolina, Class of 1962. After high school he made his way across the country and spent some time working as a ranch hand on the Lone Rock Ranch in Lone Rock, Oregon during the great Oregon flood of 1964. Marvin settled in Petersburg, Alaska and worked as a driller for the road construction company South Coast Forest Products in 1967. He was an active member of the local Moose Lodge. He met his bride to be in Petersburg, Alaska September 1970. Marvin married Barbara Adel Talbot in Escondido, California on June 26, 1971.
Marvin moved his family to a small farm just outside of Lebanon, Oregon in 1976 where he worked for Champion International as a green chain puller and then a veneer grader. He enjoyed small farming and raising five kids, always active in his kids activities such as school activities, 4H, boy scouts and Master Mason's International Rainbow Girls. In retirement Marvin and Barbara relocated to a small farm in Lake Bay, Washington on the Key Peninsula. He loved the land and the livestock that kept him busy. He also enjoyed being a member of the Key Peninsula Sportsman Club for about 17 years.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Barbara Rowland, his five children; Andrew Rowland, Amy Jo Bailey, Katharine Godshall, Daniel Rowland and Molly Rowland, siblings; Bennie Rowland, Genell Hawkins, Curtis Rowland and Nancy Hampton.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020