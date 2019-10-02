|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Mary Blendia Thompson Allison, 95, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Nathaniel B. Thompson and Ola Smith Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Newton Allison as well as three brothers and three sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her great niece who cared for her Nicole Cribb; great nephew William Cribb; and great-great nephew Andrew Reed. Services for Ms. Allison will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019