Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Hefner (Furr) Cory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Hefner (Furr) Cory Obituary
Mary Ann Hefner (Furr) Cory, 88, of Gastonia, passed away suddenly July 25, 2019, in Dunn, North Carolina.
She was born to the late Bennett Hill and Flora Ferris Hefner, July 16, 1931, in Charlotte. Ann graduated from Derita High School in 1949.
She married the late Ralph Edward Furr in 1950. They made their home in Gastonia, where they raised five children, always teaching by example life lessons of love, laughter, and service to others. Ann and Ed were also foster parents for nearly fifty children.
She is survived by three children: Shawn Furr (Susan), of Clayton; Tonya Furr Kerr, of Gastonia; and Katrinia Furr Yarborough (Jesse), of Fernandina Beach. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Greene (Ronald), six grandchildren, Rebecca Anne (Bret), Sarah, Kenan Brett, Andrew (Hannah), Mary Bennett, and Richard, many adored nieces and nephews, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by three children, Randy Edward, Sally Jo, and Brett Hefner, and siblings, Jack, Bill, Jim, Don, Mike, Betty, Brenda, and Shirley. Along with this band of angels, she joins her soulmate, Paul White, in heaven.
Ann's gifts and talents were many. In her working life, she managed several local businesses, including Kelley Green, The Box Shoppe, Southern Lady, New Hope Greenhouses, and Things Remembered. Later, Ann's nurturing spirit brightened the lives of many children within Gaston County Schools as a substitute teacher. Her "final act" was returning to college at the age of 75 to earn her degree as a certified nursing assistant. The compassionate care she extended to many of Covenant Village's residents was God's special calling in her later years.
Ann was honored as a Lifetime Member of First Presbyterian Church, where she also taught Sunday School and served with devotion as a Scout Leader, nursery volunteer, and Stephen Minister. Her influence extended into the community through her work as an accomplished Master Gardener and as a public speaker and advocate for Donate Life NC and Gaston County Social Services.
A reception to celebrate Ann's legacy will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM in the parlor of First Presbyterian Church, Gastonia. The family will receive friends at other times at her daughter, Tonya's, residence. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following charities: Donate Life NC, PO Box 5536, Cary, NC 27512, Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte, 1123 South Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28203, or - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Harnett Woods for making Ann feel so special and valued.
Erma Bombeck once said: "When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me.'" Ann used it all. To God be the glory.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Furr family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now