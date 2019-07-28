|
Mary Ann Hefner (Furr) Cory, 88, of Gastonia, passed away suddenly July 25, 2019, in Dunn, North Carolina.
She was born to the late Bennett Hill and Flora Ferris Hefner, July 16, 1931, in Charlotte. Ann graduated from Derita High School in 1949.
She married the late Ralph Edward Furr in 1950. They made their home in Gastonia, where they raised five children, always teaching by example life lessons of love, laughter, and service to others. Ann and Ed were also foster parents for nearly fifty children.
She is survived by three children: Shawn Furr (Susan), of Clayton; Tonya Furr Kerr, of Gastonia; and Katrinia Furr Yarborough (Jesse), of Fernandina Beach. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Greene (Ronald), six grandchildren, Rebecca Anne (Bret), Sarah, Kenan Brett, Andrew (Hannah), Mary Bennett, and Richard, many adored nieces and nephews, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by three children, Randy Edward, Sally Jo, and Brett Hefner, and siblings, Jack, Bill, Jim, Don, Mike, Betty, Brenda, and Shirley. Along with this band of angels, she joins her soulmate, Paul White, in heaven.
Ann's gifts and talents were many. In her working life, she managed several local businesses, including Kelley Green, The Box Shoppe, Southern Lady, New Hope Greenhouses, and Things Remembered. Later, Ann's nurturing spirit brightened the lives of many children within Gaston County Schools as a substitute teacher. Her "final act" was returning to college at the age of 75 to earn her degree as a certified nursing assistant. The compassionate care she extended to many of Covenant Village's residents was God's special calling in her later years.
Ann was honored as a Lifetime Member of First Presbyterian Church, where she also taught Sunday School and served with devotion as a Scout Leader, nursery volunteer, and Stephen Minister. Her influence extended into the community through her work as an accomplished Master Gardener and as a public speaker and advocate for Donate Life NC and Gaston County Social Services.
A reception to celebrate Ann's legacy will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM in the parlor of First Presbyterian Church, Gastonia. The family will receive friends at other times at her daughter, Tonya's, residence. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following charities: Donate Life NC, PO Box 5536, Cary, NC 27512, Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte, 1123 South Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28203, or - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Harnett Woods for making Ann feel so special and valued.
Erma Bombeck once said: "When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me.'" Ann used it all. To God be the glory.
