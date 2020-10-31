1/1
Mary Ann Perin
Mary Ann Clemmer Perin, 65, of Cramerton, passed away October 28, 2020. She was born in Nuremberg Germany February 21, 1955, daughter of the late Sgt. Roy C Stokes and Lois Irene Messer Stokes of Gastonia. She was co-owner of the Village Clipper in Belmont, being in the barber business for over 40 years. Mary Ann loved planting flowers and working in her yard and spending time at the beach. She will be missed.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband Loren; son, Matt Clemmer; grandson, Jackson Clemmer; sisters, Debbie Lynn (Kenny), JoAnn Futch, and Kim Stokes; brothers, Bryan Stokes, Chris Stokes, and Joe Stanfield; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
