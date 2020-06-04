Mary Atkins Mary Hannah Atkins, 85, of Gastonia, passed away, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Testa Hospice, Kings Mountain, NC.
She was born January 1, 1935.
Mary was the former owner of the Boardwalk Bar, Gastonia.
She is preceded in death by her son, Mike Fullbright; and daughters, Denise Atkins and Diane Atkins.
Mary is survived by her grandson, Billy Atkins; and loving friend, Becky Reid.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. David MacEachern, will be held 11:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Hospice of Cleveland County – 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.